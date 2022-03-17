Left Menu

Former SP corporator held for stopping vehicles meant for checking EVM strong rooms

According to police, the accused Vijendra Agrahari 40 and others forcefully checked government vehicles going inside the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University campus where EVM machines were kept in the strong room.An FIR in this regard was registered against 50-60 unidentified people following a complaint by Cant police inspector Shashi Bhushar Rai.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:59 IST
Former SP corporator held for stopping vehicles meant for checking EVM strong rooms
  • Country:
  • India

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A former Samajwadi Party corporator was arrested on Thursday for allegedly creating hindrance in government work on March 9, a day before the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were announced. According to police, the accused Vijendra Agrahari (40) and others forcefully checked government vehicles going inside the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University campus where EVM machines were kept in the strong room.

An FIR in this regard was registered against 50-60 unidentified people following a complaint by Cant police inspector Shashi Bhushar Rai. ''Agrahari was booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the Criminal Law Amendment Act. He was arrested from his house in Rajghat area,'' a police officer said. A day before the counting day, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers stopped the vehicles going inside the DDU Gorakhpur university campus where EVM machines were kept and also misbehaved with the officials, police said. The party workers also raised slogans and spread rumours about the electronic voting machines (EVMs), they said. The police have started identifying the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

PTI CORR ABN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022