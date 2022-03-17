Former SP corporator held for stopping vehicles meant for checking EVM strong rooms

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A former Samajwadi Party corporator was arrested on Thursday for allegedly creating hindrance in government work on March 9, a day before the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were announced. According to police, the accused Vijendra Agrahari (40) and others forcefully checked government vehicles going inside the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University campus where EVM machines were kept in the strong room.

An FIR in this regard was registered against 50-60 unidentified people following a complaint by Cant police inspector Shashi Bhushar Rai. ''Agrahari was booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the Criminal Law Amendment Act. He was arrested from his house in Rajghat area,'' a police officer said. A day before the counting day, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers stopped the vehicles going inside the DDU Gorakhpur university campus where EVM machines were kept and also misbehaved with the officials, police said. The party workers also raised slogans and spread rumours about the electronic voting machines (EVMs), they said. The police have started identifying the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

