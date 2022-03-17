Left Menu

Rajasthan CM condoles death of Jain sect 'sadhvipramukha'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed grief on the death of the Jain Terapanth sect sadhvipramukha Kanakprabha. She died in New Delhi on Thursday.Gehlot tweeted that her journey of six decades as a sadhvi was full of dedication and sacrifice.He said not only the Jain community, the entire human society has been nourished by her progressive ideas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:12 IST
Rajasthan CM condoles death of Jain sect 'sadhvipramukha'
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed grief on the death of the Jain Terapanth sect ''sadhvipramukha'' Kanakprabha. She died in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gehlot tweeted that her journey of six decades as a ''sadhvi'' was full of dedication and sacrifice.

He said not only the Jain community, the entire human society has been nourished by her progressive ideas. ''I believe that her discourses, literature, blessings and sacrifice will continue to guide future generations,'' he said. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, also expressed grief over the death, saying she has made invaluable contributions to the field of spirituality and social welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022