Rajasthan CM condoles death of Jain sect 'sadhvipramukha'
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed grief on the death of the Jain Terapanth sect sadhvipramukha Kanakprabha. She died in New Delhi on Thursday.Gehlot tweeted that her journey of six decades as a sadhvi was full of dedication and sacrifice.He said not only the Jain community, the entire human society has been nourished by her progressive ideas.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed grief on the death of the Jain Terapanth sect ''sadhvipramukha'' Kanakprabha. She died in New Delhi on Thursday.
Gehlot tweeted that her journey of six decades as a ''sadhvi'' was full of dedication and sacrifice.
He said not only the Jain community, the entire human society has been nourished by her progressive ideas. ''I believe that her discourses, literature, blessings and sacrifice will continue to guide future generations,'' he said. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, also expressed grief over the death, saying she has made invaluable contributions to the field of spirituality and social welfare.
