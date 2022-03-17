Left Menu

Films should be made on Emergency, firing on 'Ram bhakts': BJP MP

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Thursday praised The Kashmir Files and said movies should also be made on the Emergency and the firing on Ram bhakts during Mulayam Singh Yadavs government in Uttar Pradesh.Appreciating The Kashmir Files, which depicts the exodus of the Pandits during 1990s from the Valley, the MP said people should know which PM and CM committed atrocities.Movies should also be made on firing on Ram bhakts by Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:25 IST
Films should be made on Emergency, firing on 'Ram bhakts': BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Thursday praised ''The Kashmir Files'' and said movies should also be made on the Emergency and the firing on ''Ram bhakts'' during Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government in Uttar Pradesh.

Appreciating ''The Kashmir Files'', which depicts the exodus of the Pandits during 1990s from the Valley, the MP said people should know which PM and CM committed atrocities.

''Movies should also be made on firing on Ram bhakts by Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. People should know which CM and PM committed atrocities and how,'' he told reporters at his residence here.

Rajpur said ''The Kashmir Files'' revealed the massacre of the Pandits that was kept hidden and called ''unfair'' the demand to ban the film.

Speaking on the hijab controversy, he said a dress code should also be made for teachers. He said in the UP Assembly polls, not only minorities, but the Yadavs and Dalits also voted for the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022