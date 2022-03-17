Left Menu

Manpreet Ayali appointed leader of SAD legislature party

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:03 IST
Manpreet Ayali appointed leader of SAD legislature party
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appointed Manpreet Singh Aiyali as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's legislature party.

He also appointed MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar as chief whip, according to a party statement.

While Ayali represents Dakha in the Punjab assembly and is a three-time legislator, Sukhwinder is a two-time legislator from Banga.

The SAD faced its worst-ever performance in the just-concluded assembly polls as it could win only three seats.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating all rival parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022