Manpreet Ayali appointed leader of SAD legislature party

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appointed Manpreet Singh Aiyali as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's legislature party.

He also appointed MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar as chief whip, according to a party statement.

While Ayali represents Dakha in the Punjab assembly and is a three-time legislator, Sukhwinder is a two-time legislator from Banga.

The SAD faced its worst-ever performance in the just-concluded assembly polls as it could win only three seats.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating all rival parties.

