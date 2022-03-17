Left Menu

U.S. Senate to promptly pass bill revoking Russia preferential trade status-Sen. Schumer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Legislation to revoke Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status following its attack on Ukraine will move through the U.S. Senate promptly, following imminent passage by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"When the House passes this bill I expect it will have broad bipartisan support here in the Senate and I will work with my colleagues to find a way to move it through this chamber quickly," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

