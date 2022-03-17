UP Legislative Council polls: SP fields Dr Kafeel from Deoria-Kushinagar seat

The Samajwadi Party has fielded for the elections to the upper house of the UP legislature Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician whose services were terminated after several children died allegedly due to an oxygen crisis at a Gorakhpur hospital.

He has been fielded from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat for the Legislative Council elections. Earlier, he was also booked under the stringent National Security Act for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

''I was a doctor then became an activist then a history-sheeter in police list and after that I became a writer and wrote a book about BRD Medical College oxygen case, in which 63 children died and now I have become a leader,'' Dr Kafeel said during a press conference. ''During the oxygen case in BRD Medical College, Yogiji said that I am trying to become a hero as I managed to bring oxygen cylinders at the time of the crisis and if I win the MLC elections and I meet him, I will say that instead of an 'abhineta' (actor), I have became a 'neta' (leader),'' he said. Stating that he is fighting for issues of health, education and employment, Dr Kafeel said his dream is to set up a hospital where services are on a par with any corporate hospital. ''I met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and presented my book and shared my dream of setting up a hospital at the border of UP and Bihar. He said he is not in power and offered me to come into politics and contest the MLC elections from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat,'' Dr Kafeel said. The nomination process for the elections to 36 seats of the UP Legislative Council is on and the voting will be held on April 9.

