Gadkari lauds Fadnavis for Goa win

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday praised his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis for the BJP's election victory in Goa, and expressed confidence that it would be replicated in Maharashtra too.

Fadnavis, who was the BJP's in-charge for the last month's Goa Assembly elections, was greeted by party workers on his arrival here in his hometown earlier in the day.

The former Maharashtra chief minister proceeded to Gadkari's residence from the airport and took his blessings. Gadkari's wife Kanchan welcomed Fadnavis with the traditional `aukshan' ceremony.

Later, speaking at a function to felicitate Fadnavis, Gadkari said the recent elections in five states were very important, and the BJP's huge success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J P Nadda has boosted its confidence. ''The BJP got unprecedented success in Goa with a full majority. I want to thank Devendra Fadnavis for his contribution to the success, '' he said.

Many parties were in the fray in Goa, including the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, but people of Goa put them in their place, Gadkari said.

He was confident that the party will come back to power in Maharashtra too, he added.

Gadkari on this occasion also lauded the BJP 's victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, saying the poll results confirmed people's faith in prime minister Modi's development record.

''These elections have proved that people vote going beyond caste, religion, race and party, they vote for their future and development,'' Gadkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)