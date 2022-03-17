Xi, Biden to speak Friday on bilateral relations
China's president Xi Jinping will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday night Beijing time, China's Foreign Ministry said.
The two will discuss China-U.S. bilateral relations and issues of common concern, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
