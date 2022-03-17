New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL40 UKD-PM-2NDLD LBSNAA Never lose sight of the 21st century goal of building modern, self-reliant India: PM to IAS trainees Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country.

DES33 PB-MANN-2NDLD HELPLINE Punjab govt to launch anti-corruption helpline on Mar 23: CM Bhagwant Mann Chandigarh: Expressing his resolve to give Punjab a corruption-free government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he would launch the state’s anti-corruption helpline on March 23, to enable people to expose corrupt officials.

DES14 PB-MANN-SIDHU Mann unfurls new anti-mafia era, hope he rises to Punjab's expectations: Sidhu Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unfurled a ''new anti-mafia era in Punjab'' and hoped he would rise to the expectations of the people. DES10 PB-SESSION-OATH Newly elected MLAs take oath in Punjab Assembly Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other newly elected MLAs were administered oath as members of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

DES39 PB-SAD-LD SUKHBIR Sukhbir offers to resign from SAD chief's post, party leaders say no Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday offered to resign from his post, owing moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.

DES45 PB-BADAL-LD PENSION Parkash Badal to not accept pension as former-MLA Chandigarh: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday announced that he will not accept pension as an ex-MLA.

DES42 PB-SAD-AYALI Manpreet Ayali appointed leader of SAD legislature party Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appointed Manpreet Singh Aiyali as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's legislature party.

DES13 UP-POLLS-NUMBERS PTI fact check: No seat in UP where margin of defeat less than 200 Lucknow: A claim that the BJP, which has come back to power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, won seven seats in the assembly polls by 200 votes and 23 seats by 500 votes is incorrect.

DEL28 CONG-UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka meets UP leaders individually to discuss poll debacle New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday held discussions with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the reasons for the party's dismal show in the assembly elections.

DES44 UP-KAFEEL UP Legislative Council polls: SP fields Dr Kafeel from Deoria-Kushinagar seat Gorakhpur (UP): The Samajwadi Party has fielded for the elections to the upper house of the UP legislature Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician whose services were terminated after several children died allegedly due to an oxygen crisis at a Gorakhpur hospital.

DES4 UP-AKHILESH If 'Kashmir Files' can be made, 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced: Akhilesh Lucknow: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said if 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on the Valley, a film 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced.

DES18 UP-SELF IMMOLATION UP: Man sets himself on fire, police officer suspended Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A man set himself on fire here alleging that a police officer along with some local people was not allowing him to run his taxi service, an official said on Thursday.

DES2 UP-HOLI-MOSQUES Islamic Centre of India urges mosques to change Friday prayer timings in view of Holi Lucknow: To maintain peace and order, the Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day.

DES6 UP-VIRUS-RESTRICTIONS UP govt withdraws Covid restrictions; swimming pool, anganwadi centres to reopen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed COVID-19-related restrictions on various activities following a significant improvement in the pandemic situation, an official said.

