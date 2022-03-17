Left Menu

Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

President Joe Bidens plans to celebrate Saint Patricks Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin tested positive for COVID-19.Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:38 IST
Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's plans to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.

Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the White House said the president was not considered a close-contact of Martin — also referred to as Ireland's taoiseach.

This year marks the Irish-American Biden's second St. Patrick's Day in office, but his first with substantial in-person events after last year's celebrations were suspended by the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022