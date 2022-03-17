Will use “bulldozer” against TRS’ corruption: Telangana BJP leader

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said a “bulldozer” would be used against the alleged corruption and irregularities in the TRS government.

Singh had made similar comments in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, for which he had received notice from the Election Commission.

''Bandi Sanjay ji (state BJP president and MP) has gone to Delhi. Telangana will get a strong bulldozer... We will run over the thieves with the bulldozer. We will use it to bring down their corruption, scams,'' he said.

Singh was addressing a protest organised by the BJP against the suspension of three party MLAs, including him, from the assembly budget session.

The MLAs had met the Speaker as per state High Court's directive, before the commencement of the session on Tuesday.

They were suspended for the rest of the session on the first day of the recently-concluded Budget session of Assembly.

The agitation was against the alleged undemocratic attitude of the TRS government and to “safeguard democracy” in the state. Singh expressed confidence that his party would come to power after the assembly elections in Telangana next year.

Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, had kicked up a controversy in February with his remarks that those “traitors” who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP will face repercussions post elections.

''Those who do not vote for BJP, I would like to tell them that Yogi ji has ordered JCBs and bulldozers in thousands. They are moving towards Uttar Pradesh. After elections, those who did not support Yogi ji, those areas will be identified. You know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for,'' Singh had said.

