Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL58 IMD-CYCLONE Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, A&N Islands to get heavy rains New Delhi: The year's first cyclone Asani is brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rains to Andaman and Nicobar Islands beginning Friday, but will spare the eastern coastline.

DEL69 INDIA-JAPAN-LD-SUMMIT Japanese PM to visit India from March 19-20 for India-Japan summit New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida will hold summit talks on Saturday with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties in diverse areas and advancing cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

MDS4 KA-RAJNATH-ADE-LD DRDO Constantly working to enhance strategic capabilities, says Defence Minister Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the defence needs of India have increased and the country is constantly working to enhance its strategic capabilities.

DEL57 INDIA-OIC-HURRIYAT India hits out at OIC for inviting Hurriyat Conference to its meet in Pakistan New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for inviting the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to attend its foreign ministerial meeting in Islamabad next week. DEL73 INDIA-ARCTIC India unveils Arctic policy, eyes S&T research in resource-rich region New Delhi: India on Thursday unveiled its Arctic policy that seeks to deepen the country's partnership with the resource-rich region.

DEL78 CONG-LD RAHUL-HOODA After G-23 meeting, Rahul Gandhi meets Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda New Delhi: A day after the Group of 23 pitched for an ''inclusive and collective leadership'' in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, Thursday met Rahul Gandhi and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation, a key demand of the dissenters.

CAL5 WB-ASSEMBLY-LD PRIVILEGE Bengal assembly accepts privilege motion against Suvendu over alleged I-T raid threat Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Thursday accepted a privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who allegedly threatened four rebel BJP MLAs with Income Tax raids for disrupting his speech in the House.

LEGAL: LGD4 SC-HIJAB-PLEA Hijab ban in classroom: Fresh plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict New Delhi: A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear a Hijab inside the classroom saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

LGD3 SC-AAP-MUNICIPAL POLLS AAP moves SC seeking expeditious conduct of Municipal polls in Delhi New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to expeditiously conduct the Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free and fair manner.

BUSINESS: DEL67 BIZ-LD TAX-COLLECTION Direct tax collection soars 48 pc in FY22, advance tax payment up 41 pc New Delhi: India's collection from tax on personal and corporate income jumped over 48 per cent in the current fiscal after a 41 per cent surge in advance tax payments, mirroring sustained economic recovery in a year that witnessed two waves of coronavirus infections.

DEL48 BIZ-RBI-ECONOMY India making steady progress, global crisis notwithstanding: RBI article Mumbai: Notwithstanding the geopolitical crisis created by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India is making steady progress as it recovers from the third wave of pandemic though downside risks remain, the Reserve Bank said in an article on Thursday.

FOREIGN: FGN49 CHINA-TIBET-ROADS China builds 1.20 lakh kms of road network in Tibet Beijing: The total length of roads operational in Tibet exceeded 120,000 km last year as China ramped up its infrastructure projects in the remote Himalayan region, the regional transport department said on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN47 CHINA-ICJ-RUSSIA-UKRAINE China defends its ICJ judge voting in favour of Russia on Ukrainian invasion Beijing: China on Thursday defended its judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague who dissented against the majority order of asking Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine, saying that four other judges also expressed ''separate opinions''. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)