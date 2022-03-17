Biden, Ireland's Martin meet virtually as COVID derails St. Patrick's Day plans
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted Ireland's leader for a virtual St. Patrick's Day visit amid the ongoing pandemic after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Washington.
In a virtual call, Biden reiterated the United States' support for the Good Friday accord and expressed disappointment that they could not meet in person. The two also discussed Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the need for Western unity to support Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
