Corrupt officers will get no sympathy under AAP govt: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday warned that corrupt bureaucrats would get no sympathy under his government, but also assured police and administration officials that there shall be no vendetta or political pressure on them.

Addressing senior officials for the first time after assuming charge as the chief minister, Mann urged them to discharge their duties as public servants in letter and spirit, respecting the massive mandate received by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the assembly polls. According to an official release, the chief minister said his government will not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire state administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike the earlier regimes. He further said, ''I do not keep red diary like the earlier political regimes and have only a green one so you need not worry about any vendetta.'' Without mincing words, Mann said corrupt officers have no place in his government. ''Corrupt officers have no place in my government and if any such complaint comes to my notice, then do not expect any sympathy for such officers,'' he said. The AAP leader also announced to reward both civil and police officers with 'Best Performance Award' quarterly for making the difference in the lives of common man at the grassroots level besides ensuring free and fair justice to one and all, to boost their morale. He hoped the initiative will motivate officers to perform far better and efficiently. “The people who have given us an opportunity to serve the state are the real rulers in the democracy. They have the power to allow the leaders to rule or show them the door,'' he added. The chief minister asserted that the prime concern for the AAP government should be to make the state ''real Punjab'', not London, California or Paris. He also appreciated the enormous capabilities and capacities of both civil and police officers.

Mann also directed the director general of police to send congratulatory messages to family members of all police employees on birthdays with a sense of belongingness.

Reiterating his commitment to make Punjab a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government will be to create abundant job opportunities for youth to check the ''unfortunate trend of brain drain from our state to foreign shores''. ''This scenario has even forced the poor and hapless parents to sell their properties for sending their wards abroad for better prospects to earn livelihood,'' he said. He promised his government will soon come up with a comprehensive action plan to generate tremendous job potential for the unemployed youth. Earlier, state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari welcomed the chief minister and assured that both the civil and police administration will work in tandem with complete synergy to implement pro-people policies and programs at the ground level. Additional Chief Secretary to CM, A Venu Prasad and DGP V K Bhawra also attended the meeting. PTI CHS VSD SRY

