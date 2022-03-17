Left Menu

Pawar holds meet with NCP leaders on giving Malik's portfolios to other ministers

However, the main opposition BJP has been pressing for Maliks ouster from the cabinet.The leaders are also learnt to have discussed appointing two working presidents for the partys Mumbai unit, which is being headed by Malik.Malik will continue to remain the president of the partys Mumbai unit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:42 IST
Pawar holds meet with NCP leaders on giving Malik's portfolios to other ministers
  • Country:
  • India

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Thursday held a meeting with party's senior leaders to discuss giving charge of portfolios held by jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to his two other cabinet colleagues, sources said.

The meeting took place at Sharad Pawar's residence here and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil and senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, the sources said.

Malik, a senior NCP leader, is a cabinet minister who holds minority affairs and skill development portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. The 62-year-old NCP leader, arrested in late February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case, is currently in jail under judicial custody.

“The party's top brass discussed the option of giving charge of Malik's portfolios (one each) to two of the NCP's other cabinet ministers,” the sources said.

The NCP has described Malik's arrest as ''politically motivated'' and repeatedly said there was no question of the party asking him to resign from the cabinet. However, the main opposition BJP has been pressing for Malik's ouster from the cabinet.

The leaders are also learnt to have discussed appointing two working presidents for the party's Mumbai unit, which is being headed by Malik.

“Malik will continue to remain the president of the party's Mumbai unit. But discussion was held today on appointing two working presidents to the city unit,” the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022