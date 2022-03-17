SGPC against cultural event near Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday sought from the Pakistan government not to hold a cultural festival near the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, saying it is against the code of conduct of the shrine.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The SGPC objected to the holding of the event, ''Jashan-e-Bahar'', in a letter to Muhammad Latif, CEO, Project Management Unit of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor; Ameer Singh, president, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbadhak Committee (PSGPC), and Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, a statement said. Dhami said, ''The event planned by the Pakistan government at Kartarpur Sahib is against the 'maryada' (code of conduct) of Gurdwara Sahib. Therefore, this should not take place.'' He said the event is against teachings of Sikh Gurus. Dhami said PSGPC president Ameer Singh should talk to the Pakistan government about the issue so that this could be stopped. He said the gurdwaras are the centres of the Sikh faith from where the message of the Gurus is given to all mankind.

''It is very important to maintain the entire environment around the Gurdwara Sahib as per the Sikh maryada but the scheduled event of the Pakistan government is not as per the 'gurmat',” said the SGPC President. He said as per the programme, dance, qawalis, bhangra and singing are scheduled to take place. ''Promoting Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib from a commercial point of view is not appropriate and only religious congregations should be held there and its close proximity. If this programme takes place, it will hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat (devotees),'' he said. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)