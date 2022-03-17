Left Menu

Ethics committee of Bihar legislative council to look into foul language used by Rabri

Rabri Devi rose to insist that matter related to either House of the legislature could be raised, Choudhary told reporters.The minister said he could not comprehend the words uttered by the former CM, amid the din.

17-03-2022
The legislative council in Bihar on Thursday referred to the ethics committee a matter relating to use of unparliamentary language by former chief minister Rabri Devi.

The matter was referred to the committee, following a complaint registered by state minister Ashok Choudhary who was at the receiving end of the ex-CM's tirade.

''I had risen to intervene on Tuesday when, during a debate on the budget, an RJD MLC made a snide reference to an altercation between the chief minister and the speaker. I cited rules to point out that this was not in order. Rabri Devi rose to insist that matter related to either House of the legislature could be raised'', Choudhary told reporters.

The minister said he could not comprehend the words uttered by the former CM, amid the din. Choudhary claimed that he was horrified to hear her utterances, expunged from the proceedings, on a news portal later.

''She used words like dalaal (broker), expressions like laat juta khate rahte hain (you keep getting abused to enjoy power'', a visibly rattled Choudhary said.

A key aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Choudhary, underscored that he always treated the elderly woman with respect, in whose cabinet he had served, ''though she never cared to reciprocate''.

''But now she has crossed all limits. I used to be a proud Congressman and the reason why I left is that her husband Lalu Prasad was out to destroy the party by devious means, something my colleagues were not able to understand'', said Choudhary, a former state Congress president, who walked over to the JD(U) four years ago.

He alleged that Rabri Devi had betrayed her ''lack of education and disrespect for Dalits by using foul language against me'' on Tuesday and ''again today when she tried to prevent me from placing the issue before the House in the most uncivil manner''.

''But I succeeded bringing the issue to the notice of the Chair. It is now a part of the proceedings. I hope that the committee will do justice to me'', he added.

