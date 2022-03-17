Left Menu

Russia's Putin does not want peace, Italian prime minister says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:11 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace and it is possible that further sanctions might be needed against Moscow to try to end the conflict in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"On Putin's part there is no willingness for peace. There is a willingness for war," Draghi told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

