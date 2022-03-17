Russia's Putin does not want peace, Italian prime minister says
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace and it is possible that further sanctions might be needed against Moscow to try to end the conflict in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"On Putin's part there is no willingness for peace. There is a willingness for war," Draghi told reporters.
