Deliberations on ahead of govt formation in UP, Sanjay Nishad meets JP Nadda in Delhi

After the National Democratic Alliance's historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the deliberations over the formation of the government have started. In this regard, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present during the meeting.

Nishad Party contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. Notably, Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel also met Nadda on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Nishad said, "There have been discussions on MLC elections. Whatever seats the BJP gives us, we will win them. We want a long-term partnership with BJP. Further, we have to work towards the 2024 Lok Sabha polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji can be re-elected." On accommodation in the government, Nishad said, "BJP is the elder brother and we as younger brother will follow whatever responsibility we get."

In the recently-concluded election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP won 255 seats whereas SP was elected in 111 constituencies. BJP's alliance partners Nishad Party bagged six seats while Apna Dal (Sonelal) got 12 seats. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

