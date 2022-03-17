Left Menu

Deliberations on ahead of govt formation in UP, Sanjay Nishad meets JP Nadda in Delhi

After the National Democratic Alliance's historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the deliberations over the formation of the government have started.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:27 IST
Deliberations on ahead of govt formation in UP, Sanjay Nishad meets JP Nadda in Delhi
Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad meeting JP Nadda at Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the National Democratic Alliance's historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the deliberations over the formation of the government have started. In this regard, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present during the meeting.

Nishad Party contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. Notably, Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel also met Nadda on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Nishad said, "There have been discussions on MLC elections. Whatever seats the BJP gives us, we will win them. We want a long-term partnership with BJP. Further, we have to work towards the 2024 Lok Sabha polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji can be re-elected." On accommodation in the government, Nishad said, "BJP is the elder brother and we as younger brother will follow whatever responsibility we get."

In the recently-concluded election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP won 255 seats whereas SP was elected in 111 constituencies. BJP's alliance partners Nishad Party bagged six seats while Apna Dal (Sonelal) got 12 seats. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022