Macron condemns Mali's suspension of French media outlets

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he condemned a decision by Mali's rulers to suspend broadcasts by French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24.

"I condemn with the greatest firmness this decision, which seems to me totally at odds with the values espoused by the people of Mali since its independence," he said at a news conference in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

