Macron condemns Mali's suspension of French media outlets
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:44 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he condemned a decision by Mali's rulers to suspend broadcasts by French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24.
"I condemn with the greatest firmness this decision, which seems to me totally at odds with the values espoused by the people of Mali since its independence," he said at a news conference in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Paris
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Mali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France advises its citizens to leave Russia
France to call for ceasefire in Ukraine in UN Security Council - Le Drian
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election - OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique
France seizes yacht linked to Rosneft's Sechin - Le Maire
France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee