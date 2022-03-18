Left Menu

Kosovo seeks Biden's help in joining NATO

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:04 IST
Kosovo seeks Biden's help in joining NATO
Kosovo's president on Thursday asked US President Joe Biden to help Kosovo become a NATO member at a time that Russia is making efforts to destabilize the Balkans.

President Vjosa Osmani sent a letter to Biden saying that “Kosovo's membership in NATO has become an imperative.'' Kosovo, “the most pro-American and pro-NATO country in the world,” is excluded from NATO enlargement processes, she said in a letter made available to The Associated Press.

Osmani urged Biden to use the US “leadership and influence to actively support and advance the complex process of NATO membership for Kosovo.” While the world's eyes are focused on the devastating war in Ukraine, Osmani said that “we must not lose sight of the fragile situation we face in the Balkans.” “We are exposed to persistent efforts by Russia to undermine Kosovo and destabilise the entire Western Balkans,” she wrote.

