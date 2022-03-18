U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine, Blinken says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:14 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said a U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
"I can confirm that an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you than that," Blinken told reporters in a press briefing.
