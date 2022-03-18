Left Menu

Bulgaria's former PM Borissov detained, interior ministry says

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 18-03-2022 01:35 IST
Bulgaria's former Prime Minister and leader of opposition centre-right GERB party, Boyko Borissov, has been detained late on Thursday as part of a police operation linked with the probes of the EU prosecutor's office, the interior ministry said.

Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, the former chair of the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova as well as Borissov's media adviser Sevdalina Arnaudova were also detained, the ministry said in a statement.

"A large-scale operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria. Searches and seizures are carried out at many addresses. Boyko Borisov, Vladislav Goranov, Menda Stoyanova and Sevdalina Arnaudova are currently detained," the ministry said.

