Left Menu

Bulgaria's former PM Borissov detained, interior ministry says

Bulgaria's former Prime Minister and leader of opposition centre-right GERB party, Boyko Borissov, was detained late on Thursday as part of a police operation linked to probes by the EU Public Prosecutor's Office, the interior ministry said. Former premier Borissov's decade-long rule ended last April after an election that showed popular anger over high-level corruption in the European Union's poorest member state.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 02:53 IST
Bulgaria's former PM Borissov detained, interior ministry says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's former Prime Minister and leader of opposition centre-right GERB party, Boyko Borissov, was detained late on Thursday as part of a police operation linked to probes by the EU Public Prosecutor's Office, the interior ministry said.

Former premier Borissov's decade-long rule ended last April after an election that showed popular anger over high-level corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. A new centrist coalition government took office in December, pledging zero tolerance to graft.

Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, the former chair of the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova and Borissov's media adviser Sevdalina Arnaudova were also detained, the ministry said in a statement. "A large-scale operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria. Searches and seizures are carried out at many addresses. Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, Menda Stoyanova and Sevdalina Arnaudova are currently detained," the ministry said.

The EU Public Prosecutor's Office, led by Romania's former anti-corruption chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi, focuses on serious fraud linked to misuse of EU funds. Dozens of GERB politicians and supporters gathered in front of Borissov's house in Sofia's outskirts, chanting "resignation" and accusing the police and the new government of political repression.

"Borissov has not been charged for the time being. The police have carried out a search at his home. He has been taken to the headquarters of the national police where he most likely will be detained for 24 hours," his lawyer Menko Menkov told reporters. Kovesi, who ended a two-day visit to Bulgaria earlier on Thursday, has said her office has received a record high number of complaints from Bulgaria and has opened 120 investigations.

"No one is above the law," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022