U.S. President Biden to speak with China's Xi at 1300 GMT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 07:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 9 a.m. Eastern time (1300 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.

"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China)," according to the statement. "The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

