TN Budget Session: AIADMK stages walkout, alleges Stalin govt registering false cases against Oppn leaders

AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout on the first of the Budget session on Friday alleging that the Tamil Nadu government is registering false cases against the Opposition leaders. As state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan began presenting the budget in the Assembly, the AIADMK raised slogans against the government. They alleged that the government is filing false cases against the Opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, Speaker M Appavu told the Opposition that it is not fair to protest when the budget is being read. The DMK government presented its full budget after forming the government in May last year.

After the urban civic elections in February, former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting and disrobing a man. The former minister and his supporters had alleged that the man had indulged in fake voting at a polling booth. Furthermore, a land grabbing case was also registered against him. Later, the Madras High Court had granted conditional bail to Jayakumar.

Whereas, the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on March 18 had raided the residence against former minister SP Velumani. (ANI)

