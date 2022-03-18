Yogi, other UP leaders extend Holi wishes to people

Left Menu

May this festival bring colours of happiness and prosperity in everyones life.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of Holi.

In a Hindi tweet, Adityanath said, ''Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Holi, which symbolises joy and social harmony. May this festival bring colours of happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.'' He is celebrating Holi in Gorakhpur.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is celebrating Holi at his native village Saifai in Etawa, in a Hindi tweet, said, ''Happy 'satrangi Holi' (Holi of seven colours) to all. Happy 'satyarangi Holi' (Holi of true colours) to all.'' At a programme in Saifai, Yadav was seen sharing the stage with his uncles Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav.

BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, ''Best wishes to all the countrymen especially the people of UP on the occasion of festival of colours - Holi.'' Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was a deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath-I government, celebrated the festival at his official residence in the state capital and tweeted photos of the celebrations with the party's senior office bearers, party workers and journalists.

Dinesh Sharma, another deputy to Adityanath in his first term as the chief minister, played Holi with the people at his residence in his native Aishbagh area of the state capital and tweeted photographs.

