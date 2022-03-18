Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to drag out peace talks
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST
The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to drag out peace talks, saying that Russia's delegation was showing readiness to work faster than the Ukrainian side.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's characterisations of President Vladimir Putin as "personal insults." He said Biden's comments were fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.
