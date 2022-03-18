Left Menu

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to drag out peace talks

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST
Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to drag out peace talks

The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to drag out peace talks, saying that Russia's delegation was showing readiness to work faster than the Ukrainian side.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's characterisations of President Vladimir Putin as "personal insults." He said Biden's comments were fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022