Municipal Corporation removes hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann: AAP leader

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:11 IST
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation authorities removed over 50 hoardings of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann from different parts of the city.

AAP leader Parminder Singh Dhot said the local party unit had spent more than Rs 2 lakh on installing these hoardings to congratulate Mann who took oath as the Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday.

He alleged that Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities are still working under the influence of the Congress.

''The MC has insulted the new chief minister by tearing the hoardings and throwing them in its garbage bin on Thursday,'' he alleged.

Dhot demanded strict action against the MC officials.

The MC should put up the hoardings of the new chief minister at the places from where these were removed, he added.

Dhot said he has brought the matter to the notice of the party high command.

When contacted over the phone, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditya Uppal said he was not aware of the removal of the hoardings of the he would instruct the executive officer of the corporation to reinstall these.

