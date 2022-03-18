Left Menu

MVA govt in Maha will complete term, retain power: Raut

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA coalition government in Maharashtra will last a full term and retain power in the 2024 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.Rauts comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections.The MVA is made up of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.The Uddhav Thackeray government has completed two-and-half years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:20 IST
MVA govt in Maha will complete term, retain power: Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra will last a full term and retain power in the 2024 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.

Raut's comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections.

The MVA is made up of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

"The Uddhav Thackeray government has completed two-and-half years. Another two-and-half years will pass. Elections will be held again (in 2024) and we will retain power," Raut told reporters here.

Asked about Fadnavis's comment, Raut said Fadnavis had been the BJP's in-charge for the Goa Assembly polls and the victory in that state has emboldened him to make such a prediction.

But Fadnavis will soon find out what Goa is, the Shiv Sena leader said cryptically.

"Even the Portuguese and British did not understand Goa. Several political parties also could not understand it,'' he said.

To a question, Raut accused the BJP of destroying the ''culture and humour'' that marked Maharashtra's politics earlier.

"People are afraid of speaking now. Such a situation did not exist in Maharashtra earlier. Unfortunately, our friends in the BJP have done this," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022