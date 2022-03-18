UK's Sunak says his priority is to cut taxes

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday his priority was to cut taxes having taken measures to tackle the huge hole in the public finances blown by his pandemic public spending surge.

"We've made the difficult decisions that we have to make," Sunak told a conference organised by his Conservative Party.

"My priority going forward is to cut taxes. I made that very clear at the budget."

