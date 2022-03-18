Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm.

NATION DEL18 AUSTRALIA-INDIA-MORRISON Australian PM says situation in Ukraine to figure in his talks with Modi New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific will figure in his virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 21.

MDS3 KL-PM-MEDIA PM hails positive role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission Kozhikode: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said media can play a positive role in changing the lives of people and hailed the contribution of the fourth estate in promoting government's ambitious initiatives like Swachch Bharat Mission, popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, saying these are the subjects beyond the domain of politics.

DEL8 VIRUS-CENTRE-STATES Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia New Delhi: Citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia and parts of Europe, the Centre has asked the states to restart monitoring influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections so that no early warning signals are missed and Covid is controlled.

DEL15 INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised, say govt sources New Delhi: India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised and countries self-sufficient in oil or those themselves importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading, government sources said on Friday.

DEL17 MHA-AGNIHOTRI-LD SECURITY 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security New Delhi: Film director Vivek Agnihotri, who has kicked up a political storm with his movie 'The Kashmir Files' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover. MDS5 TN-LD-BUDGET TN govt presents Budget, AIADMK stages walkout Chennai: The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday presented the Budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that for the first time since 2014, the revenue deficit is set to decrease by over Rs 7,000 crore.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, 149 fatalities New Delhi: With 2,528 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally now stands at 4,30,04,005, while the count of active cases fell below 30,000 after around 685 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

DEL1 PM-HOLI PM Modi greets people on Holi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.

FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE-UNREST India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Tirumurti United Nations: India, which ensured the safe return of about 22,500 of its citizens from Ukraine, also assisted in the evacuation of nationals from 18 other countries, India's top envoy at the UN has said, as he voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 US-CHINA-RUSSIA-WAR Absence of clear denunciation of Russia by China flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for: WH Washington: The absence of a clear denunciation by China of what Russia is doing in Ukraine flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for, including the basic principles of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty of nations, the White House has said ahead of the much-anticipated call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 US-INDIA Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 VIRUS-US-LD JHA White House says Indian-American physician Ashish Jha is effective communicator on tackling COVID-19 Washington: America's new COVID-19 czar Dr Ashish Jha is an effective communicator for the country on how to approach and tackle the coronavirus, the White House has said after President Joe Biden appointed the prominent Indian-American physician as his top advisor to combat the deadly pandemic. By Lalit K Jha PTI CJ CJ

