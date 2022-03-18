Ukraine will not give up EU bid as compromise to Russia, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:40 IST
Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war, the deputy chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
"I will be categorical, this is absolutely unacceptable. It is our choice, the application for EU membership has been submitted and now it is being put into practice," deputy chief of staff Andrii Sybiha said.
Speaking on national television, Sybiha said negotiations with Russia were ongoing but difficult.
