Showcasing bloodshed for political gains dangerous for country: Tarigami

The migration of Kashmiri Pandits is a tragic chapter of Kashmir's history, but showcasing bloodshed for ''political gains'' is dangerous for the country and the people, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Friday.

His remarks come in the wake of controversy over the recently-released movie ''The Kashmir Files'', which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Talking to reporters here, Tarigami said there is a need to objectively project the tragedies suffered by the people in Kashmir. ''It is our misfortune that Kashmir has been for the last so many decades continuously going through a tragic situation, and the most shameful incident which has caused a dent to the identity of Kashmir is the migration by a very important part of our society – the Kashmiri Pandits, who left their homes because of fear. There is no doubt that is a tragic chapter of our history,'' he said.

The CPI(M) leader, however, said the fact is also that the violent forces did not single out people of any particular religion. ''I only have one thing to ask to those elements who are trading in the Kashmiri blood by selling it in various markets, that please stop. Whoever was killed, whichever religion he belonged to, but he was a Kashmiri,'' he said.

Referring to various incidents of killings in the Valley in the past, Tarigami said while in the 1998 Wandhama massacre, 23 Pandits were killed, the Gaw Kadal massacre in 1990 cannot be forgotten. He called for establishing a truth and reconciliation commission.

''While our innocent brothers and sisters from the minority community were killed in Budgam, who killed the passengers of a bus in Kupwara? If an innocent sister from Pandit community was raped and killed in Sopore, then what happened in Kunan Poshpora?'' Tarigami said. ''If Hindus and Muslims were killed, our brothers and sisters from Sikh community were killed in Chattisinghpora (in 2000) as well. I want the PM to show boldness and constitute a truth and reconciliation commission like after apartheid in Africa to know who was killed and by whom. While those killed will not return, but accountability will be established. Their families will come to know who killed them,'' he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that ''to showcase the bloodshed for political gains is dangerous for the country, the people and for Kashmir''. ''I want to say this to the people in power that Kashmir is not a piece of land, but Kashmir is the name of a civilisation. We have a history of 5000 years which cannot be erased. Our identity cannot be erased by explosives either from here or across. I want to appeal the BJP not to divide my tears and the tears of my friends,'' Tarigami added.

