US Domestic News Roundup: Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows probed over N. Carolina voter registration; U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine while waiting in bread line, family says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows probed over N. Carolina voter registration

Mark Meadows, who served as former Republican President Donald Trump's chief of staff and has echoed his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, is being investigated in North Carolina over his voter registration, state authorities said on Thursday. North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation was assigned to lead the probe after a district attorney referred the matter to the state Department of Justice Special Prosecutions Section, department spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine while waiting in bread line, family says

A U.S. citizen who had been caring for his partner in a Ukrainian hospital was killed by Russian fire as he waited in a bread line after briefly stepping out to buy food, his family said on Thursday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death of an American, identified by his sisters as Jimmy Hill and mourned as "the helper that people could find in a crisis".

Fox News appeals defamation ruling over election claims, countersues Smartmatic

Fox News on Thursday appealed a judge's decision to let voting systems company Smartmatic pursue a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit alleging that the network falsely accused it of rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. The network, part of Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, also countersued Smartmatic to recoup legal costs, saying the lawsuit was designed to stifle its constitutionally protected right to inform viewers about newsworthy events.

U.S. soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report, U.S. military says

Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries who were killed in Ukraine are in fact alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday. President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion of the country as part of a broader effort to avoid a direct confrontation with the nuclear-armed adversary.

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID booster for all adults

Moderna Inc on late Thursday sought emergency use authorization from U.S. health regulators for a second COVID-19 booster shot, as a surge in cases in some parts of the world fuels fears of another wave of the pandemic. The U.S. biotechnology company said its request covered all adults over the age of 18 so that the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of its vaccine, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities, could be determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health care providers.

U.S. Senators introduce bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium

U.S. Republican Senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The bill comes as the Biden administration has been weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world.

13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday left two others hospitalized.

How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market.

Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol riot

An Iraq war veteran who allegedly formed a militia he dubbed the "Proud Boys of North Texas" pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of assaulting or resisting police, a charge related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election. The plea from Lucas Denney, 44, of Texas, marked an abrupt shift in the case. Earlier this week, prosecutors had signaled they supported his emergency request to release him from jail and drop criminal charges because they had violated his rights to a speedy trial by failing to secure an indictment until about three months after his December 2021 arrest.

New York City's St Patrick's Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returned in person on Thursday, with crowds decked out in emerald green cheering marchers in kilts as they made their way down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. Rain and grey skies did not keep revelers away.

