Holi celebrated with fervour in shadow of COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After two years of muted celebrations due to COVID-19, Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana on Friday with people coming out in large numbers as fears of the pandemic receded.

The festival of colours was celebrated with gaiety at apartment complexes and other residential localities in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State.

People gathered in large numbers and sprayed colours mixed with water, and distributed sweets.

'Holika Dahan' ritual (symbolic burning of Holika, a demoness and sister of Hiranyakashipa) was held on Thursday night at some areas of the city.

Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil.

A number of public representatives took part in the festivities.

Animal Husbandry Minister of the State Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the celebrations in Hyderabad while his Cabinet colleague Gangula Kamalakar celebrated at Karimnagar where BJP president of the State and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was soaked in colours as he joined in.

Governor of the State Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrasekhar Rao, State president of the Congress and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy greeted the people. PTI SJRNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

