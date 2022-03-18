Left Menu

2 LDF candidates file nomination for RS polls from Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:02 IST
2 LDF candidates file nomination for RS polls from Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Two ruling LDF candidates filed their nominations on Friday for the March 31 biennial election to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala that will fall vacant early next month following the retirement of members.

The LDF has fielded CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar as the front's candidates and are likely to win the two seats.

The opposition Congress has not announced its candidate for the remaining one seat so far.

The two Left leaders, accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, ministers and other leaders of the front, submitted their nomination papers to the State Assembly Secretary here.

The decision to share the seats between the CPI(M) and the CPI that the LDF is to contest was taken by the front at a recent meeting attended by its leaders, including Chief Minister Vijayan.

The Left alliance consists of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M), NCP, JD(S), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and various smaller parties.

The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) will expire on April 2.

March 21 is the last date for filing the nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022