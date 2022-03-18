Left Menu

Holi: Australian PM greets people with special message

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:05 IST
Holi: Australian PM greets people with special message
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison greeted the Indian Australian community on the occasion of Holi on Friday and said the celebration of the festival evokes a spirit of unity and friendship.

In a message, he also thanked the community for showing love and care for all Australians.

''We are the most successful multicultural and multi-faith nation on Earth -- a beacon that shows what it means to be a liberal, free and democratic people,'' Morrison said.

''This is especially so for Holi -- one of the most important and vibrant events for Indian Australians. This ancient Festival of Colours gathers people together for a joyous celebration,'' he added.

The Australian prime minister said the Holi holds even more meaning this year.

''As we reach the end of a second pandemic year, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us, our family, our community, and our faith,'' he said.

''I want to thank the Indian Australian community for the love and care you have shown, not only to your own families but to all Australians,'' Morrison said.

He further said: ''Now, after being apart for so long, these celebrations bring us together in a spirit of unity and friendship, and inspiring hope for the future.'' On Monday, Morrison will hold a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore ways to further deepen India-Australia ties in diverse areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

