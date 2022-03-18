UK supports Ukraine's position in peace talks - PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he supports Ukraine's position in peace talks, Downing Street said in a statement after a call between the two leaders on Friday.
"The Prime Minister offered his support for Ukraine's position in negotiations and the President said the UK's close involvement was highly valued," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British stocks slip in volatile trade; LSE Group surges on earnings
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says defence lines holding against Russian attacks
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says defence lines holding against Russian attacks
British stocks slip in volatile trade; LSE Group jumps on earnings
Biden gets update on Ukraine nuclear plant fire from Zelenskiy -White House