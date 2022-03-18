Goa Guv should ask BJP if they wish to form govt, or else give us a chance: Congress leader Digambar Kamat

Former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat said the Governor should ask BJP if they wish to form the government; otherwise he should give Congress the opportunity, as the people cannot be deprived of government for long. Kamat urged the Goa Governor to go by the Constitution of India.

"Our party has said that if BJP can't form the government, then we will try. The Governor should ask BJP if they wish to form the government or not or else the Governor should give us the opportunity," he told reporters. He said, "Goans cannot be deprived of government for long and I urge the Goa Governor to go by the Constitution of India."

Reacting to the delay in forming government in the state, Calangute Congress MLA Michael Lobo also asserted that government formation cannot be delayed further and added that Congress can get the required number on its side to form the government. "The day we get an opportunity, we will form the government," said Congress MLA Michael Lobo.

Aldona Congress MLA Advocate Carlos Alvares Ferreira said that the Governor should have asked Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant to be sworn in as Chief Minister just 24 hours after declaring him as caretaker Chief Minister and have undertaken a floor test within 48 hours after swearing-in. With the BJP emerging victorious in the Goa Assembly elections, the state in all likelihood will see the formation of a new government post Holi (March 18), sources had stated earlier.

"The elected members have taken the oath today. We will soon be forming the government. The central party observers will come from Delhi to elect the party leader. I will be going to Delhi and meet the leaders," Sawant had told reporters earlier. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

