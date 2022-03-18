Nagaland Assembly Budget session from Saturday

The week-long budget session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will commence on Saturday, officials said.

The session will commence with the customary address of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi followed by obituary reference to the passing away of former legislators during the inter-session period and election of Deputy Speaker.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the Budget 2022-23 on February 22. The session assumes significance as this will be the first budget session of the opposition-less government – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) formed in September 2021.

This is also likely to be the last budget session of the 13th Nagaland Assembly as the state assembly election is due by February-March next year.

The UDA held a pre-budget meeting here on Friday where it was unanimously decided that first time MLA T Yangseo Sangtam would be next Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, UDA secretary and cabinet minister Neiba Kronu told PTI here.

Yangseo got elected to the Assembly from Pubgro-Kiphire constituency as an Independent candidate in the by-election held in November 2022 following the demise of then sitting NPF legislator T Torechu.

He had been extending support to the UDA government which comprises of 21 NDPP legislators, 25 NPF, 12 BJP and 2 Independent MLAs.

Besides the routine question hour, the session will also have laying of annual administrative reports of the government departments, government reports and rules, presentation of Assembly Committee Reports.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on state finances and the government activities would also be laid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)