Two killed, six injured in clash over Holi celebrations in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST
Two people were killed and around six injured in a clash following a dispute over celebrating Holi in a village here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Akhand Pratap Singh (32) and Shivram Pasi (55), and the incident took place in Revrhapur village under the Jamo Police Station limits, SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said.

While Pasi belonged to Revrhapur village, Singh belonged to neighbouring Babupur village, he said, adding that Singh had a criminal past.

District Magistrate Amethi, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, who rushed to the village, told media the incident took place following a dispute between both the sides regarding applying colour during the Holi festivities.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and community health center Jamo.

Heavy police force has been deployed on the spot and the situation is under control, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Pramod, son of Pasi, alleged that his father had a dispute with Jagannath, a ration shop owner of Babupur village and relative of Akhand Pratap Singh, recently. He alleged that they had threatened to beat his father.

“Applying colour was just an excuse to beat my family members,” he alleged.

Rajkumari, wife of Pasi, who was injured in the incident said she had a dispute with Jagannath, his son and nephew while getting ration a few days ago.

