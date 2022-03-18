Left Menu

Xi tells Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible - Chinese state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:42 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media.

"The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible," Xi told Biden on a video call.

All parties should jointly support the Russia-Ukraine dialogue and negotiations while the United States and NATO should also conduct talks with Russia to solve the "crux" of the Ukraine crisis and resolve the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine, Xi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

