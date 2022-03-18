25 MLAs of MVA were ready to boycott Budget session: Danve

Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve on Friday claimed that at least 25 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra were ready to boycott the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature.

Several MVA MLAs were also in touch with the BJP and many will join it once elections draw near, he told reporters here. ''As many as 25 legislators of the MVA were ready to boycott the Budget session. But somehow they were dissuaded by offering some help (by MVA leaders)....Let elections come, they will join BJP one by one,'' the BJP leader said.

The MVA, a coalition of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, was formed after the Sena parted ways with the BJP following the 2019 Assembly elections.

Danve also hit out at the Sena, alleging that it had deviated from its Hindutva ideology.

The party got votes in 2019 polls due to prime minister Narendra Modi, but afterwards it stabbed the BJP in the back, he said.

''Today's Shiv Sena is not the Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, it is a Sena of Uddhav Thackeray and Abdul Sattar (a state minister),'' the Union minister said.

He was present during seat-sharing talks at `Matoshree', the Thackeray family residence, between BJP leaders Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray before 2019 polls, Danve said.

There was no discussion about chief minister's post then, he added, refuting the Sena's claim that the two allies had agreed to rotate the post. Asked about Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement about the Union government `misusing' central agencies such as CBI and Enforcement Directorate to harass MVA leaders, Danve denied the allegation. PTI COR ENM AW KRK KRK

