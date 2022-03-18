Left Menu

CPI(M) nominates ex-minister Bhanu Lal Saha for election to Tripura's lone RS seat

The CPIM on Friday nominated former Tripura finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha as the Left Front candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election to the states lone seat in the Upper House of Parliament.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:08 IST
CPI(M) nominates ex-minister Bhanu Lal Saha for election to Tripura's lone RS seat
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Friday nominated former Tripura finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha as the Left Front candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election to the state's lone seat in the Upper House of Parliament. Saha, aged 75, is now a party MLA from Bishalgarh seat in Sepahijala district.

The Rajya Sabha poll will be held on March 31, and votes will be counted on the same day. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said the party nominated Saha, considering his contribution to the democratic movement.

The tenure of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura, Jharna Das Baidya, will expire on April 2.

The last date for filing nominations for the upcoming election is March 21, while scrutiny of papers will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 24, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission of India.

MLAs in the 60-member Tripura assembly will participate in the Rajya Sabha elections as members of the Upper House of Parliament are elected by legislators in state assemblies. It is an election through proportional representation.

The Left Front currently has 15 MLAs in the Tripura assembly, while the ruling BJP has a strength of 33 and its ally IPFT has eight. BJP legislators Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned from the assembly and gave up the membership of the party in February. They later joined the Congress.

Tripura Speaker Ratan Chakraborty in January disqualified BJP MLA Ashish Das who has joined the Trinamool Congress, while CPI(M) legislator Ramendra Chandra Debnath died recently. PTI PS BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022