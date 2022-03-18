Left Menu

BJP names candidates for Lok Saha, assembly bypolls, RS polls

The BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party VIP whose MLAs death necessitated the election. The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura.

The BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) whose MLA's death necessitated the election. Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. Asansol is going to the polls as its BJP MP Babul Supriyo had quit the party and also as an MP and joined the TMC. The BJP's decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant. VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has been targeting the BJP and also put up its candidates against the BJP in many seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections despite being part of the government in Bihar. The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. They are Pabitra Margherita, Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha, respectively. PTI KR SRY

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

