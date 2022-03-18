Maha: Combat BJP's false narrative, NCP chief tells young MVA MLAs

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has asked young MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi to fiercely counter the “false narrative” of the BJP both within and outside the House, the party's Maharashtra unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Friday.

Pawar also told the MLAs the MVA government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will complete its term and get reelected in the 2024 polls as people have faith in the alliance, Tapase informed.

Pawar made the remarks when eight young MVA legislators, including Minister of State Aditi Tatkare, Rohit Pawar, Atul Benke, Ashutosh Kale and Indranil Naik (of NCP); Dhiraj Deshmukh and Ruturaj Patil (Congress) and Yogesh Kadam (Shiv Sena), met him at his residence here on Thursday.

Pawar recalled the days when the latter was a young leader and compared the relationship between the state government and the opposition then and now, Tapase said. “He advised the young leaders to fiercely counter the false narrative set by the opposition both within and outside the House. Pawar saheb assured the young leaders that the government will complete its full term,” Tapase said.

Pawar asked the MLAs to focus on development works in their constituencies and take up citizens' issues with the government. ''The young leaders promised to effectively combat the BJP not only in their own constituencies, but also in their respective districts and regions,” Tapase said.

