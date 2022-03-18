Left Menu

Tripura BJP president Manik Saha is party candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manik Saha has been chosen as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, said the BJP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:39 IST
Tripura BJP president Manik Saha is party candidate for Rajya Sabha polls
Picture Courtesy: Tripura President Manik Saha Official Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manik Saha has been chosen as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, said the BJP.

A dentist by profession, Saha joined BJP in the year 2016. He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association. Before he joined mainstream politics, Saha used to teach in Tripura Medical College located at Hapania.

He succeeded Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the president of the Tripura Pradesh Unit in the year 2020. Earlier this month the apex poll body had announced polls to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states falling vacant in April. These include Assam (two seats), Himachal (one seat), Nagaland (one seat), Tripura (one seat) and Kerala (three seats).Apart from this five seats from Punjab are also falling vacant with five members from the state retiring on April 9.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22, 2022. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24, 2022. The counting of votes of the poll scheduled for March 31 will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022