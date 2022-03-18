Left Menu

There's something called morality: BJP's Kripashankar Singh on NCP's decision not to seek Nawab Malik's resignation

Following the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s decision to temporarily give charge of portfolios held by NCP leader Nawab Malik to different people but not take his resignation, Maharashtra BJP leader Kripashankar Singh on Friday said there's something called morality and it's a shame if a present minister is in jail.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:12 IST
Following the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s decision to temporarily give charge of portfolios held by NCP leader Nawab Malik to different people but not take his resignation, Maharashtra BJP leader Kripashankar Singh on Friday said there's something called morality and it's a shame if a present minister is in jail. Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Slamming NCP's decision, Kripashankar said, "Morality is something, it's a shame if a present minister of the government is in jail." "There's a place of a minister and it's in ministry. Sharad Pawar should contemplate upon it. He could be made minister again once the court gives a decision in the matter," he added.

Earlier today, NCP chief and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil said Malik will continue to be a Minister, and his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people. Patil said NCP Mumbai chief's responsibility of Malik will temporarily be given to Narendra Rane and Rakhi Jadhav as new additional working presidents, while Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure will take charge of his duties as guardian minister of Parbhani and Gondia.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Malik and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody. Malik in his plea has demanded that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea also calls the Enforcement Directorate against him illegal and wrong.

Malik was arrested on February 23. He is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)

