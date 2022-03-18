AAP leaders express gratitude on selection in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harjot Singh Bains and Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday expressed their gratitude on being selected to be a part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet. The cabinet ministers would take oath at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday, said Mann.

Harjot Singh Bains thanked Kejriwal and Mann for the opportunity and said that he is proud to be a student of 'Kejriwal's school of politics'. "Thanks @ArvindKejriwal ji sir & @BhagwantMann ji for showing trust in a volunteer like me. I began this journey in 2011, so thankful to my god, friends & whole @AamAadmiParty family who stood by me always. Proud to be student of @ArvindKejriwal school of politics," said a tweet from Bains.

Cheema also expressed his gratitude towards Kejriwal and Mann, saying that he will put best of his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. "Thanks @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann @cmcmpunjab for giving this opportunity. I will put in best of my efforts to serve the people of Punjab," said a tweet from Cheema.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced names of cabinet ministers who will take their oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday. The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. The swearing-in will take place around 11 am tomorrow.

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," said Mann in a tweet while announcing the cabinet. Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

